Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fitchburg on Sunday morning, the mayor’s office announced.

An officer responding to a report of a man with no shirt and brown pants making suicidal statements with a firearm around 9:30 a.m. on Lunenburg Street encountered the man and shot him when he pointed the weapon at him, according to police.

Police say the officer immediately began to render medical aid to the wounded man, who was stabilized at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

The officer involved, a 2-year veteran of the police department, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation unfolds.

The incident is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

