LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested Tuesday and another is still on the run after police opened fire and chased the two from Haverhill into Lawrence, officials said.

Officers opened fire at two suspects at a McDonald’s parking lot in Haverhill before they sped away, in one vehicle, down I-495, police said. The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed the incident began as an “officer-involved shooting.”

The car then crashed in Lawrence and the two bailed on foot.

Police tracked down one of the suspects, who was found injured, hiding out inside an apartment on Fulton Street, officials said. He appeared to have a wound on his cheek and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Tactical teams then searched the apartment building floor by floor, looking for the second suspect.

“Very scary. Very scary, 12 o’clock in the afternoon and I really don’t know what happened, but it’s very scary to see this amount of police out here,” said one neighbor in Lawrence.

By mid-afternoon in Haverhill, the Massachusetts State Police had taped off the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Main Street. A taser could be seen on the ground, along with shell casings and a police flashlight.

Investigators were also focusing on a bullet that pierced the siding of the Friendly’s next door. Officers were also reviewing surveillance video from cameras, including one behind the McDonald’s.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

