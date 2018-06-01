Officer-involved shooting in Hyde Park under investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Hyde Park.

Officers on patrol near the intersection of Westminster Street and Huntington Avenue, which is down the street from a playground, saw someone firing a gun, police said. The officers got out of their patrol car when the suspect allegedly turned on police.

“The suspect turned and pointed the firearm directly at the officers. They, being in fear for their lives, discharged their firearm,” Boston police superintendent-in-chief William Gross said.

Paramedics transported the suspect to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors called the community quiet, adding that they could not believe something like this would happen.

