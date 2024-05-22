MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation could be seen underway in Malden Wednesday morning following what sources tell 7News was an officer-involved shooting.

The incident took place on the sidewalk outside Malden Transportation.

Sources told 7News the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office has joined the investigation, as have detectives from Massachusetts State

Sky7HD Live watched the scene on Eastern Avenue, where a number of officers were seen.

No officers are believed to have been injured, and the condition of the individual sources say was shot is currently unknown.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Breaking: investigation underway on Eastern Ave in Malden right now after sources say was an officer involved shooting…don’t know persons condition who was shot… Sources say no officers were injured…state police CPAC Detectives from DA’s office on scene#7News pic.twitter.com/XT4rhwpXGx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 22, 2024

