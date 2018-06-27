NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Nashua Tuesday night.

The shooting involving a Nashua police officer left one person injured, Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said.

That person, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

No police officers were injured in this incident, he added.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The AG’s office and the state police major crime unit are actively investigating this shooting.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

