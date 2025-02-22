DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Attorney’s General says an investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened during a police traffic stop in Derry, New Hampshire, Friday evening.

Officials said an adult male was shot during the incident along the Route 28 Bypass and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured and there is no known threat to the public at this time, officials said.

