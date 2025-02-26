LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office responded to a report of an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Londonderry, New Hampshire, officials said.

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office says it occurred when police were called to a business on Orchard View Drive for shots fired. Officials said responding officers encountered someone, and during that encounter, the subject was shot by police.

SKY7 captured scenes from above where police have blocked off a road.

7NEWS currently has a crew on the way to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

