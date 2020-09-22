Officer-involved shooting under investigation outside Kingston shopping center

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Kingston early Tuesday morning.

The suspect was taken to a hospital following the officer-involved shooting outside the Kingston Collection shopping center on Kingston Collection Way just after 3 a.m., according to Kingston police.

The officer was also hospitalized as a precaution.

No additional information has been released.

