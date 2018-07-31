MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A fox accused of attacking two women in Middleborough was located and killed early Tuesday morning, police said.

A citizen located the animal shortly after midnight on Plymouth Street, just north of the Kampground of America entrance.

The fox was in a ditch on the side of the road an appeared “sickly and ornery,” according to police.

An officer shot and killed the fox after determining that it presented an immediate threat to public safety, police said.

The animal was taken into the custody of the Middleborough animal control officer so that it can be taken to a state lab where it will be tested for rabies.

Officers responding to a 911 call at the Kampgrounds of America about 7 a.m. Monday found a woman who had been bitten by the fox, according to Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and Middleborough Animal Control was notified.

On Sunday, officers responding to Muttock Lane about 9:45 p.m. found a woman who had been bitten on both legs. She was also taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s daughter had to hit the fox on the head with a shovel in order to get it to stop biting her mother, police said. The fox then ran off into the woods.

