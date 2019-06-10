Officer mows elderly woman’s overgrown lawn after conducting welfare check

(WHDH) — It’s rare to see a uniformed law enforcement official doing yard work but one kindhearted police officer recently went above and beyond after conducting a welfare check at an elderly woman’s home.

Officer Matt Siltala, of the Orono Police Department in Minnesota, found that the woman was OK and decided to ask what was up with her unkempt, overgrown yard.

The woman told Siltala that she “doesn’t have anyone to mow for her,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Siltala promptly grabbed a mower and cut the woman’s front lawn.

“Not sure why Officer McCoy, who took the picture, couldn’t grab the trimmer,” the department joked. “Must be a union issue.”

Many people have expressed interest in helping the woman with yard work since the photo surfaced.

