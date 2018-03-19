Officer on DWI patrol struck by alleged impaired driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say an officer was struck by a suspected impaired driver while on DWI patrol on Saturday.

According to officials, the detective stopped at a red light Saturday afternoon at around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hanover and Elm streets.

As the officer waited for the light to turn green, his vehicle was struck from behind.

The operator, 41-year-old Kathleen McGhee, took a field sobriety test where it was determine she was under the influence. McGhee was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Manchester Police say the incident is the second this year in which a member of DWI Patrol was involved in a crash with an impaired driver.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)