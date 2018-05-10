Officer on way home from work saves life of unresponsive baby

(WHDH) — A K-9 deputy on his way home from work Wednesday night saved the life of an unresponsive baby after he was flagged down by a desperate motorist while stopped at a traffic light.

Jeremie Nix, of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was at an intersection in Ocala, Florida, when a woman approached him and said her 3-month old baby, Kingston, was “completely unresponsive” and in need of help.

The frantic encounter was all caught on dashcam video.

Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled off to the side of the road to assist with the medical emergency. After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing improvement, Nix put the child in his car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Kingston received immediate medical treatment and is now “doing very well,” according to police.

“Doctors say he will make a full recovery!! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!

