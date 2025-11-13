BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer and another driver were hospitalized after a crash involving a cruiser in Roxbury on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash in the area of 339 Dudley St. around 6:16 p.m. found a cruiser and another vehicle that had been damaged in a crash, according to Boston police.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox