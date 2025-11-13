BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer and another driver were hospitalized after a crash involving a cruiser in Roxbury on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash in the area of 339 Dudley St. around 6:16 p.m. found a cruiser and another vehicle that had been damaged in a crash, according to Boston police.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

