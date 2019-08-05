Officer pleads not guilty in road rage incident

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer charged in connection with a road rage incident last month has pleaded not guilty.

WPRI-TV reports that Warwick Officer David Boardman pleaded not guilty Monday to vandalism and disorderly conduct and was released on $2,000 bond.

Authorities say at about 1 a.m. on July 14, while stopped at a red light, the 27-year-old Boardman got out of his vehicle and used his hands to break the glass on the passenger side of another vehicle.

The other driver says Boardman had been tailgating, using his high beans and beeping at him.

Boardman was off duty at the time.

Warwick Police Chief Col. Rick Rathbun says Boardman has been suspended pending the outcome of his case. A message was left with his attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)