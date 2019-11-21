DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WHDH) — A man in Georgia earned two new titles during his police academy graduation.

Officer Quandre Walker proposed to his girlfriend moments after graduating from DeKalb County’s 119th Police Academy last week.

Fellow officers held up a sign that read, “K’Loni, will you marry me?” as Walker got down on one knee and popped the question.

The spectators went wild as she said yes.

