BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer pulled an unconscious resident from a burning home in Burlington early Sunday morning, officials announced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Evelyn Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the roof of the house, according to a joint statement issued by Fire Chief Andrew Connerty and Police Chief Thomas P. Browne.

A Burlington police officer entered the home, located an unconscious resident, and pulled them out of the house. The Burlington Fire Department transported the resident to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

Their condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains uner investigation.

