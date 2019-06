QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy police officer recovered a prosthetic leg that sunk 15-feet below water on Saturday.

A man had slipped and fell into the water at Bay Pointe Marina, causing his prosthetic leg and cell phone to sink.

The Quincy police marine unit responded to the scene and recovered both items.

Unusual Recovery!

On Sat, our Marine Unit was called to assist an indiv whose prosthetic leg had fallen into the water @ Bay Pointe Marina. The "owner" slipped & fell in the water, causing his prosthetic leg & cell phone to fall ~15' below. Officer Wood was able to recover both! pic.twitter.com/BKXlfjgayL — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) June 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)