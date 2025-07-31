SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Neighbors on Lakeshore Road in Salem, New Hampshire provided 7NEWS with cell phone video when an animal control officer removed a dog found in a crate in the backyard of a woman’s home on Wednesday, where officials say she’s running an illegal kennel with up to 20 dogs inside living in squalor.

Those neighbors say the dog taken had been outside for six hours in 90 degree heat with no water.

They also provided 7NEWS with pictures of several dogs that appear to be emaciated, saying aside from the dogs inside the house, there is a rat problem too, and it’s not just one, but several rats wandering through the yard.

Homeowner Mary Frances Renner, who wasn’t interested in speaking on camera, claims she had been fostering the dogs temporarily. She denies running any illegal kennel.

The town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has repeatedly ordered Renner to remove the dogs, but Renner ignored the cease and desist orders, and opted to take the matter to the state Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.

Neighbors say they’re just concerned about the well being of the dogs.

