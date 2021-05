ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer came to the rescue of 15 ducklings who got stuck in a storm drain in Andover on Sunday.

Two young girls noticed the mother duck in distress and told their parents about it.

Police were then called to help and the ducklings were reunited with their mother.

