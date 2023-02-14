NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - An environmental police officer rescued an owl who was tangled in fishing line and hanging from a bridge in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Sunday.

Police tried everything to rescue the animal until one officer kayaked out and was able to free the owl.

The officer safely captured the owl and took it to a wildlife clinic for evaluation.

