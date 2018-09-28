Officer responding to music complaint seriously hurt after wanted man hides on roof, kicks in AC unit

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer responding to a loud music complaint at an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Friday morning was seriously hurt by a wanted man who hid on a roof and kicked in an air conditioning unit while trying to evade capture, authorities said.

Officer Canada Stewart was attempting to speak with several people arguing in a hallway outside an apartment on Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man standing on a second-floor landing fled, prompting a pursuit through the building, according to the Manchester Police Department

A resident identified the man as 25-year-old William Farnsworth. When police learned he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespassing, a search of the building commenced.

As officers gave chase, Farnsworth hid on the roof and kicked in a 55-year-old resident’s air conditioner before he was cornered in a narrow hallway, police said. He then allegedly grew combative and plowed through officers attempting to handcuff him, leaving Stewart with a serious hand injury.

Another struggle ensued outside of the building and a Taser was used to subdue him. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Farnsworth was later booked on a slew of charges, including three counts of resisting arrest, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

He was slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

