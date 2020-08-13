LODI, Calif. (WHDH) — Dramatic bodycam video shows a police officer rescuing a man whose wheelchair became stuck on railroad tracks as a train began barreling through the area in Lodi, California on Wednesday morning.

Officer Erika Urrea was in the area of Lodi Avenue around 8:45 a.m. when she noticed a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair on the tracks and a train approaching, according to Lodi police.

She ran out of her cruiser and and quickly pulled the man out of the wheelchair.

They both fell to the ground next to the tracks as the train drove by with the conductor laying on its horn.

The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today,” Lodi police wrote on Facebook. “We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism.”

