MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who investigated a complaint against Larry Nassar back in 2004 says he didn’t send the case to a prosecutor because he was fooled by the sports doctor.

Officials in Meridian Township, Michigan, publicly apologized to the victim, Brianne Randall-Gay, a year ago, after Nassar was sentenced to decades to prison for molesting girls and young women. But they also took the extraordinary step of hiring an investigator to try to learn more about how police handled her complaint. The report was released Tuesday.

The report didn’t reveal many new details. But it includes an interview with Andrew McCready, who investigated Randall-Gay’s allegation that Nassar had molested her. Nassar told police that he was performing a legitimate medical procedure.

McCready says, “I believed his lies.”

