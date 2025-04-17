BOSTON (WHDH) - An officer shot at a dog trying to attack police near the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street Thursday morning, officials said.

At around 9:22 a.m., officers responded to the library and encountered a “vicious” dog, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the canine attempted to attack an officer, prompting one of the officers to shoot at the dog.

The dog was not struck and no injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, police said in a statement.

The animal ran away and was chased by officers into the Boston Common and Downtown Crossing area, where they used a stun gun to take down the dog, the statement said.

An investigation remains underway. No arrests have been made.

