Officer shot and killed in Utah is Bay State native, son of retired Everett fire capt.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer who was shot and killed in Utah on Saturday night has deep Bay State roots.

Provo Master Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, who was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a dangerous fugitive, is from the Boston area, police said.

He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Shinners’ father is a retired Everett fire captain and his brother is currently working as a police officer in Massachusetts.

In a post on Facebook, the Everett Fire Union wrote, “We have suffered a terrible tragedy within our fire family… Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, the son of Retired Everett Fire Captain John Shinners, was tragically killed in the Line of Duty last night as he attempted to arrest a wanted fugitive. We are extremely saddened by this difficult news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Shinners family, as well as with the Provo Police Dept. during this very difficult time.”

Everett Fire Chief Anthony Carli described the situation as “a tragedy” while speaking with 7News.

“We always hope to never has this happen to any member of our family, let alone a member of the department,” Carli said. “It’s just a tragedy that things get to this point.”

One firefighter said members of the department will provide any support they can to the Shinners family.

“I’m sure he’s numb but we’ll be there for him,” he said of Shinners’ father. “He’s family and always is — it doesn’t matter that he’s retired.”

The man accused of shooting and killing Shinners has been arrested and is in police custody.

Provo Police Chief John King described Shinners as “intelligent, honorable, hard-working, and decent in every single way.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Boston Police Department wrote, “The men and women of the #BPD extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of @ProvoPolice Officer Joe Shinners, 29, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to arrest an armed fugitive. Shinners, a Mass native, leaves behind his wife and young son.”

