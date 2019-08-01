Officer shot at scene of barricaded suspect in Weare, NH

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - An officer was shot in the arm at the scene of a barricaded person in Weare, New Hampshire early Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The officer, who was shot in the area of Buckley Road, was transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK, according to Weare police.

The barricaded suspect situation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call Weare police at 603-529-7755.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

