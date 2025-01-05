BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Bedford, New Hampshire police officer who was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Saturday morning has been released from the hospital, Police Chief Daniel Douidi announced.

The officer is currently recovering at home, he said.

In a statement, Douidi said, “We are grateful that our officer was cleared to be released from the hospital. We are very thankful that his injuries weren’t life-threatening and that he’s now at home recovering. We will continue to support him during this time.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)