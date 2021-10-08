BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tense, hourslong standoff at a home in Brockton on Thursday night ended with a suspect dead, another person killed, and a rookie police officer wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

Police officers responding to several 911 calls for a man with a gun in the area of 62 Taber Ave. around 5:45 p.m. were fired upon when they arrived at the scene and one officer was struck four times by the gunfire, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The wounded officer, 27-year-old Robert Otis, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds. He was released from the hospital on Friday morning, Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes said.

“It’s emotional because I have a young son on Boston PD,” Gomes said. “I see him in all these kids and it was almost a tragic event. You almost feel like your responsible for them and I’m so happy that he’s safe.”

Otis’ flak jacket likely saved his life, Gomes added.

“This shows the serious nature of law enforcement,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said. “We have very brave men and women that serve Brockton police every single day.”

The gunman, who authorities identified as 32-year-old Kevin Serpa, retreated into the house after shooting at the police, where he remained barricaded for several hours.

State police responded to the scene and a perimeter was set up in the densely populated neighborhood as negotiations with Serpa took place.

Serpa ultimately exited the house and shot himself around 9:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Christopher Gomes, 28, of Brockton, was also found deceased inside a silver SUV that was parked near the scene, the DA’s office said.

Authorities say they believe Serpa killed Gomes.

A robot was brought in to check the house for explosives but none were found.

Investigators say the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and that they are looking into a report that the suspect was wearing a swastika armband.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Hero’s homecoming: rookie 27 yr old Brockton Police Officer Robert Otis, shot 4 times last night by armed suspect, is home from the hospital with a bullet still lodged in his leg #7news pic.twitter.com/kRGYIenAcB — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2021

