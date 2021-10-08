BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An hourslong standoff in at a home in Brockton on Thursday night ended with a suspect dead, another person killed, and an officer wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

Police officers responding to several 911 calls for a man with a gun in the area of 62 Taber Ave. around 5:45 p.m. were fired upon when they arrived at the scene and one officer was struck by gunfire several times, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds and has since been released, the DA’s office announced Friday.

“This shows the serious nature of law enforcement,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said at the scene. “We have very brave men and women that serve Brockton police every single day.”

The gunman, who authorities identified as 32-year-old Kevin Serpa, retreated into the house after shooting at the police, where he remained barricaded for several hours.

State police responded to the scene and a perimeter was set up in the densely populated neighborhood as negotiations with Serpa took place.

Serpa ultimately exited the house and shot himself around 9:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Christopher Gomes, 28, of Brockton, was also found deceased inside a silver SUV that parked near the scene, the DA’s office said.

A police robot was brought in to check the house for explosives.

Investigators say the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and that they are looking into a report that the suspect was wearing a swastika armband.

Shaun Banion, who grew up with Serpa, said he and Serpa’s father tried to help end the incident peacefully.

“I kept praying left and right that, just come out, surrender yourself. You know you’re going to go to jail, but you’ll still be alive,” he said.

People who live in the area are shocked this happened in their neighborhood.

“My cousin’s been living here for more than 20 years and we’ve never had this type of incident here,” Maria Rodriguez said. “A very calm neighborhood, so I’m surprised this even happened.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

