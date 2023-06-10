BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man is in custody in connection with the shooting of Boston police officer, who is recovering from his injuries in the hospital, officials said Saturday.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the officer initially saw a pizza delivery driver being robbed at gunpoint and approached a suspect, later identified as 23-year-old John Lazare, of Brockton, who opened fire in the area of Cedric Street.

Cox said the officer was shot twice and was rushed to Boston Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Two other officers were also injured, though Cox said their injuries were not firearm-related.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us” said Cox, who also called the situation “troubling.”

There was a large police presence seen in Roxbury after the shooting. Several streets in the area were taped off, though some officers had left the scene.

Lazare, who was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen gun, was a person of interest in other pizza delivery driver robberies and is set to be arraigned Monday morning, police said.

