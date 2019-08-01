Officer shot, suspect barricaded inside home in Weare, NH

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are dealing with a barricaded suspect inside a Weare, New Hampshire home after a police officer was shot in the arm, officials confirmed.

The officer, who was shot in the area of Buckley Road, was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery, according to Weare police. He is expected to be OK.

The barricaded suspect situation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call Weare police at 603-529-7755.

No additional details have been released.

