LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The correction officer who was stabbed 12 times at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster last week has been released from the hospital.

Officials from the union representing Massachusetts correction officers released security video from inside the correctional center showing the ambush.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon and prompted an hourslong emergency response.

Union officials said the officer was stabbed in the back and the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained for days.

Four other officers were also injured.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction says it’s conducting a full security assessment in the wake of the attack.

