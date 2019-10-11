Officer struck, injured while assisting disabled vehicle

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who stopped to help the driver of a disabled car “miraculously” did not suffer any serious injuries.

Orange police say 10-year veteran Officer Chris Brown was struck at about 10 p.m. Thursday while assisting the fire department with a possible car fire.

Brown stopped behind the disabled vehicle in the center lane of Marsh Hill Road near Interstate 95 and approached on the driver’s side when he was struck.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with what were called “lower extremity injuries.” Police say “Miraculously, Officer Brown did not suffer any apparent broken bones or serious internal injuries.”

He was released from the hospital Friday.

The 76-year-old man driving the SUV that struck Brown stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)