Officer sues online market where gun that shot him was sold

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer is suing an online marketplace where the gun used to shoot him was sold.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence on behalf of Officer Kurt Stokinger alleges that Armslist enables illegal gun sales and lacks safeguards to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands. Armslist is a website that allows people to list firearms for sale.

Authorities say Stokinger was shot in the leg in January 2016 by Grant Headley, who the lawsuit says illegally bought the gun on the street from a woman who had purchased numerous weapons on Armslist.

Headley is awaiting trial.

An attorney for Armslist in a different case didn’t immediately respond to messages. Armslist has argued it can’t be held responsible for the actions of its users.

