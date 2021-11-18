MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Thursday evening, officials said.

The uniformed officer was crossing the street while responding to a call when he was hit by the vehicle, according to Malden police.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The driver who hit the officer with their car remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

