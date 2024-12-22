LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is being hailed for turning in dozens of Amazon packages that were found on the side of the road in Lakeville early Sunday morning.

The officer was on routine patrol around 2 a.m. when they found three large totes full of about 40 Amazon packages on the side of the road in a wooded area off Bedford Street, according to police.

After learning that no packages had been reported stolen or misplaced, they contacted a local Amazon distribution center in Middleboro and returned them.

It’s unclear why they were left on the side of the road. An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)