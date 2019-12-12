LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A Los Angeles highway patrol officer helped solve a language barrier after responding to a reported disturbance at a Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday.

The officer entered the DMV and soon realized that the reported disturbance was the result of a lack of communication between a staff member and a deaf customer.

The officer began using sign language to help the customer get her identification.

The department says he even covered the cost of her ID when she came up short for the fee.

