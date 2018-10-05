Officer who shot at motorist identified

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities have released the name of a state trooper who fired his gun at a motorist in Epping last month.

Forty-year-old Walter Welch, of Fremont, died Sept. 29 of gunshot wounds to the head but an autopsy did not determine the manner of death.

The attorney general’s office said Thursday that Trooper Kevin Dobson fired his gun during the incident. Dobson, who has been on the force for about a year and a half, has been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities have said a state trooper responding to a call about an erratic driver approached Welch’s pick-up truck, which was stopped on Route 101. During the encounter, the officer fired his gun. Authorities say Welch had a gun in his hand.