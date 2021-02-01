NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer suffered a broken leg and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on crash in Northampton late Saturday night.

An officer on patrol heading west on Rocky Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. saw a vehicle headed eastbound toward him at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to Northampton police.

As the vehicle neared the officer, it crossed the double yellow line and struck his cruiser as he attempted to avoid the collision, police said.

The officer suffered a broken leg but managed to cut himself out of his seatbelt and climb out of the driver’s side window to render aid to the other motorist.

The other driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, police said.

She had to be extricated from the vehicle before being transported to Baystate Hospital. where her current condition has not been released.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

