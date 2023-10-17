WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney on Tuesday said an officer was justified in killing a man who went on a deadly racist rampage in Winthrop several years ago.

An officer shot and killed Nathan Allen in June of 2021. DA Kevin Hayden this week released a final investigative finding and case file in connection with the incident, determining “the involved officer’s actions were lawful and reasonable exercises of self-defense and/or defense of others.” In addition, Hayden’s office said he determined no criminal charges are warranted in the case.

Investigators said Allen was a white supremacist full of hatred. Back in 2021, authorities said he stole a box truck and drove it through a locked security gate. Allen later crashed the truck into the back of a car before losing control.

The box truck ended up slamming into a building on Shirley Street in Winthrop. Investigators said Allen shot and killed a woman who was walking in the area before running down the street and killing another man. Allen was eventually taken down by police.

Police said retired state trooper David Green and Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper were killed in the attack.

Investigators said they later found journals at Allen’s home full of racist and antisemitic writings they said suggested a motive for the attacks.

“Our investigation makes clear that the officer’s actions were justified that tragic day,” Hayden said in his announcement on Tuesday. “Indeed, it is likely that this officer’s brave actions saved others from being injured or killed as a result of Nathan Allen’s racially-motivated rampage.”

Hayden said this was “a terrifying incident for Winthrop, rooted in Nathan Allen’s deep White Supremacist hatred.”

“Winthrop leaders and residents deserve great credit for how they have moved to heal the wounds from that tragic day,” he continued.

