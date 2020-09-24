Officers and K9 rescue senior with dementia from woods in Berkley

BERKLEY (WHDH) – Members of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office rescued a missing senior from the woods in Berkley with the help of their K9 on Wednesday night, officials said.

The senior, who suffers from dementia, got lost in the woods and was located by two officers after K9 Robika tracked the person’s scent more than 400 yards in, according to a tweet from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

