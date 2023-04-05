SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police arrested another suspect listed on their department’s “Most Wanted List.”

According to Boston PD’s website, Brian Howell, 52, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 101 Highland Avenue in Somerville.

Authorities said Howell had been wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering and larceny.

His arrest came at approximately the same time police arrested another member of the department’s wanted list, according to officials – 62-year-old Richard Morse, who was arrested in Boston for charges of breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny.

Both were to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

