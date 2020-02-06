Officers arrest juvenile in connection with attempted robbery in Brookline

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Brookline, police said.

The juvenile is believed to be responsible for an attempted robbery on Bowker Street.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery in the area of Kent and Bowker streets around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 spoke with a man who said a suspect had grabbed his shoulder and demanded all of his money, according to the Brookline Police Department.

This incident was originally being investigated as part of a spree.

The second reported robbery occurred on Beacon Street near St. Paul Street around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, police said. During the incident, the suspect is said to have asked the victim for a lighter and if he wanted to “go around the corner.” The victim then took his lighter back and began walking away when the suspect caught up to him, kept one hand in his sweatshirt pocket insinuating he had a weapon and tried reaching into his pockets with his other hand while stating, “you know what this is.” The victim backpedaled away and was able to avoid losing any items of value. The suspect fled in the direction of Coolidge Corner.

The third reported incident is said to have happened about 30 minutes later in the area of Beacon and Pleasant streets. The victim claimed he was approached by the victim, who asked him for directions to a store. Moments later, the suspect allegedly elbowed the victim into the entryway of a restaurant, flashed a knife, and demanded all of his money. Police say the victim handed over everything he had before the suspect fled toward Commonwealth Avenue.

All three victims described the suspect as a man in his “20s to 30s” and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was said to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The Beacon Street robberies remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact the Brookline Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)