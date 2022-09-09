BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers arrested Tristan Preval, 27, of Dorchester after executing a search warrant and recovered a 9mm Glock loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and four drugs

Officers assigned to the District C-11 Drug Unit (Dorchester), the District B-3 Drug Unit (Mattapan), the Youth Violence Strike Force and the FBI Gang Task Force, made the arrest at 12:20 p.m. Thursday after executing a search warrant out of Dorchester District Court issued on Sept. 2. Officers recovered a 9mm Glock with a high-capacity feeding device loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, two plastic bags of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, two plastic bags of a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, $355 and an additional 11 rounds of ammunition.

Preval is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a high capacity feeding device, possession with intent to distribute, Class B, drugs. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

