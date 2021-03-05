Officers assisting with Wareham blaze arrest man who tried go into burning building, another who ran over fire hoses

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after officers assisting at the scene of a blaze in Wareham on Thursday night arrested one man for trying to run into a burning building and the other man for driving his car over a number of fire hoses, police said.

Police Lt. Walter Correia had just shut down a section of Cranberry Highway to allow firefighters to run hoses to the burning building when 21-year-old Christopher Ferland sped toward the scene and nearly struck him with is vehicle around 6 p.m., according to the Wareham Police Department.

Ferland then allegedly swerved around two police cruisers, pulled into the parking lot, and nearly hit another officer before he got out of his car and bolted toward the flaming structure. After a struggle, officers were able to stop Ferland from going into the fire.

Ferland was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a police officer.

About two hours later, as firefighters continued to work at the scene, 41-year-old Ronald G. Laplant Jr. allegedly barreled through the barricade that Correia had set up, driving over fire hoses in the process.

Laplant Jr. was arrested on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving over a fire hose.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)