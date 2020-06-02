Officers, demonstrators clash as peaceful protest turns tense in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A peaceful protest became tense in Brockton Tuesday night after hundreds of demonstrators showed up to decry racial injustice and remember George Floyd who died last week after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

As night fell, the crowd gathered on Commercial Street began launching fireworks and water bottles at officers who responded with tear gas.

The National Guard has been called in and in accordance with local police have shut down the area.

The protesters began congregating on the front lawn of the West Middle School on West Elm Street earlier in the day and were scheduled to march to the Brockton Police Station however, officers later told 7NEWS those plans were scrapped.

Regardless, a number of protesters began marching in that direction.

Organizers called for a peaceful protest which received a positive response from the crowd gathered earlier in the night.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)