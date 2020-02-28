Officers deploy stun gun, tackle armed man accused of robbing pharmacy in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pepperell man armed with a wooden club robbed a pharmacy of medication before officers took him into custody after deploying a stun gun and tackling him on Thursday, police said.

Christopher Shuttle, 30, is set to be arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court on charges of armed robbery and resisting arrest, according to Pepperell police.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Pepperell Family Pharmacy on Main Street around 7:15 p.m. found Shuttle behind the counter taking prescription drugs after he told employees that he had a firearm and demanded they hand over medication, police said.

Shuttle became agitated and picked up a large, wooden club he had carried into the pharmacy and stepped toward a sergeant, police added.

The sergeant reportedly fired his stun gun at Shuttle, striking him in the chest, which allegedly proved ineffective because Shuttle was wearing multiple layers of clothing.

A detective then tackled Shuttle, causing him to drop the club.

“This was a dangerous situation where our officers used tremendous restraint and risked bodily harm to safely apprehend this subject,” Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said. “I commend these officers on a job well done.”

Shuttle was taken into custody and held on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment.

