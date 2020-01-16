BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officers from across Massachusetts came together to escort a young boy to Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday for his third open-heart surgery.

Officers from about 10 different departments turned on their blue lights for 4-year-old Mikey Grover as he headed to the hospital.

Mikey is battling congenital heart disease and has been in and out of the hospital since he was born.

His dad says Mikey is out of surgery and they are relieved to hear the procedure went as planned.

Mikey was sworn in as an honorary police officer in North Attleboro and Randolph last year.

