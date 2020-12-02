(WHDH) — A traffic stop in Ontario, Canada led to an unusual discovery on Monday morning.

The operator of the vehicle was caught using a folding chair as a driver’s seat, according to the Halton Regional Police Service — Burlington District.

“Just when you think you have seen it all,” the police service wrote on Twitter.

The license plates were removed from the car and the vehicle was towed away.

The driver has been summonsed to court for unsafe vehicle and seatbelt inoperative citations.

