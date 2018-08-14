VACAVILLE, Calif. (WHDH) — Two police officers frantically saved dozens of animals from a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in California as flames approached the building.

Body cameras captured the dramatic moments when the pair worked to get all the dogs and cats to safety as the Nelson Wildfire sped towards the SPCA in Solano County.

Officer Carly Stone was working down the road when she realized how close the fire was getting to the animal shelter.

“This is going to be heartbreaking if we have to leave these animals here,” she thought. “There’s got to be something we can do. I don’t know how we’re going to do it but there’s got to be something.”

Stone, along with another officer, quickly jumped into action and saved 60 animals within 10 minutes.

Firefighters were able to save the SPCA building.

